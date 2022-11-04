Obituary: Sharla Rae Nelson

April 23, 1946 – November 2, 2022

Sharla was born to Dwayne and Priscilla Burton on April 23, 1946, in Redfield, South Dakota. She passed away peacefully at the age of 76 in Englewood, Colorado at Swedish Medical Center.

Sharla was a strong and independent woman, devoted wife to Jerry, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was incredibly proud of her family. Her career was spent working hard at keeping up high-end homes & family estates until her recent retirement. Helping families make their second houses a home is something she took great pride in, and you’d be hard pressed to find many with a craft like hers. She was a dedicated perfectionist who was highly valued by her employers. She was someone who could always be trusted, was loyal and could be counted on.

Sharla enjoyed many outings with her great friend Neena. Lunch and a movie along with ice cream were some of her favorite things to take in. Though the movie chosen was not a top priority (any would do), she did love a great western! Sneaking in some of her favorite snacks was not beyond her! She carried through life a childlike glint in the eyes and was not beyond a little harmless mischief. Jerry could count on a giant popcorn being delivered to him by Sharla after one of her lady dates with Neena! He was never far from her thoughts, and she was always a step ahead! Even when out and about, she found those small ways to always include him.

Sharla was incredibly close to Alanna. Their close friendship spanned over 30 years and meant the world to one another. They shared a love for coloring books, Mexican food, outings with the kids/grand kids and talked on the phone, daily. When Sharla learned how to text, it was GAME ON for the two of them. Alanna was very much the daughter that Sharla never had. They shared so much of their lives with one another. Words cannot express how much Sharla will be missed by Alanna.

Sharla was the most loving and caring Grandmother who never, NOT EVEN ONCE, missed sending cards and gifts to her grandchildren. Every holiday, birthday, and special occasion, she made sure they knew that she was thinking about them. She loved taking pictures of her family, especially of her grandkids. It was her way to make every memory count.

Sharla absolutely loved working outside on her deck. She had so many different outdoor decorations, and it always looked incredible!

In life and love, you could count on receiving the honor of Sharla’s honest but kind opinion, if you asked for it. In short, she was a ‘KEEPER’ as a friend and family member and all the ‘little things’ counted to her.

Sharla is preceded in death by her grandson Garry. She is survived by her husband Jerry. three sons; Danny, Dowdie (Valorie) and Rowdie, six grandchildren; Kayla, Amanda, Amber, Austin, Branden, and Brian, and four great-grandchildren; Jaden, Kaden, Joey, and Laynie.

Sharla will be forever missed and cherished by her friends and family along with her love of a lifetime, Jerry. Having earned her wings ahead of Jerry, she will be waiting for him. I’m sure the heavenly space will be nothing short of spotless, organized, and full of amazing food. Her loving family will carry her in their hearts, forever.

Per her request, there will be no services. Instead, enjoy your favorite meal, bring home your other favorites ‘to-go style’, color a book, snap a photo, work outdoors, and enjoy those who are important to you. Sharla would love that!