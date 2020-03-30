Obituary: Shelley Gile

Shelley Gile

March 17, 1949 – March 27, 2020

Shelley died peacefully on March 27th surrounded by her family, friends and beloved dogs, Pippa, Emma and Jack. The cause was breast cancer.

Shelley was born in New York City and raised in Rye, NY, the second of four daughters. At her father’s urging to “go explore the west”, she headed to the University of Denver where she instantly and completely fell in love with all things Colorado. After graduating, she headed back East where she met and married her first husband. During their marriage, Shelley worked in the fashion industry-first for Vogue Magazine and then for twelve years with the Echo Design Group.

In 1985 Shelley said goodbye to the world of fashion and the intensity of New York City and once again headed west, landing in Denver where she worked for Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado until she met and married her true love, Michael, an architect living in Avon. After commuting from Denver for several years, she then moved full time to the mountains and never looked back for over 25 years. Unlike many, she found the world of administration challenging and rewarding and plied her skills at the Colorado Ski Museum, Vail Christian High School and The Children’s Garden of Learning.

She and Michael undertook several home building projects together. The “Little House” in Colorow was followed 10 years later by the connecting “Big House” and they happily lived “in the middle of nowhere” for many years, a place Shelley said was her dream come true. In 2015, they built and moved into what Shelley always referred to as her “final resting place”, the perfect little house in Eagle where Michael had spared no detail in making it exactly what they wanted. Shelley added garden after garden and spent hours tending, perfecting, and loving on her “babies”.

Shelley and Michael spent hours walking their dogs out at Brush Creek and it didn’t take long for her to adopt it as her “favorite place in the world”. Always happiest out in nature with her dogs Pippa, Emma and Jack, she truly knew how lucky she was to live where she did.

Shelley’s passions were dogs, gardens and books. She believed that the two most important words that can never be said enough are “Thank You”.

In addition to her husband Michael, Shelley is survived by sisters Toni Sennott and Robin Litwin of Massachusetts and Susan Roberts of Virginia. She also leaves behind several loved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colorado Animal Rescue 2801 Co Rd 114 in Glenwood Springs, CO 81601, the Eagle Valley Land Trust P.O. Box 3016, Edwards, CO 81632 and the Shaw Cancer Center P.O. Box 40,000, Vail, CO 81658