Obituary: Shirley Kudel

Shirley Kudel

August 14, 1926 – January 31, 2021

Shirley Kudel, resident of Denver, Fountain Hills Arizona, Vail and Eagle Colorado died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on January 31, 2021 at the age of 94. She was diagnosed with kidney failure and was walking and talking on her very last day of life. Shirley was born on August 14 ,1926 in Chicago Illinois and raised in the suburb of Downers Grove. Shirley attended Cornell University and was a corporate secretary for the American Bridge Company of Chicago. She loved the mountains of Colorado with all of her heart. Her family purchased a townhouse in Vail in 1968 when lift tickets were just six dollars. Shirley was an accomplished skier, tennis player, golfer, a master gardener and played a mean game of bridge. She volunteered at the Betty Ford Gardens and the Jerry Ford invitational golf tournament. Shirley was an only child and was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Paul Kudel who died in 2011. Paul was a decorated World War II B 24 bomber crew member who was shot down over France on August 3, 1944. He survived nine months in a German POW Camp and was involved in the little known and infamous 75 day German POW death march at the end of the war.Shirley is survived by her three children Tamara,David and Kurt.She is also survived by her grandchildren Adam and Britt and great grandchildren Duncan and Derek.Remembrance and contributions can be made to the family charity Mercy Ships.Org.An ash spreading and celebration of life event is planned for late summer when we might gather more safely.