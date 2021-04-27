Obituary: Shirley Shelton

Shirley Shelton

January 17, 1927 – April 15, 2021

Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure. She is loved beyond words and is missed beyond measure. Shirley Myrle Shelton passed away on April 15, 2021 at Renew Saddlerock in Aurora, Colorado at the age of 94. Shirley was born January 17, 1927 to Thelma Anderson Wilson and Eldon Wilson in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The family lived in Eagle until 1930 when they moved to Gilman, Colorado where Eldon worked in the office at the mine. In 1932 they moved back to Eagle where Shirley went to school through high school, playing basketball and participating in track. She was one of a class of seven graduating from Eagle High School in 1944. While in high school she worked for County Judge Hume White and ushered at the theater. Some of her fondest memories were living in the basement of the Eagle County Courthouse while her grandfather, Murray Wilson was Sheriff and her father Eldon was the Undersheriff. The roof of the building was a favorite place to sunbathe.

The big city called and Shirley moved to Littleton with her life-long friend Georgia (Nimon) Filter where they lived with Georgia’s parents. Shirley’s parents and grandparents came to visit once, driving her grandfather’s Eagle County Sheriff’s car. They allowed Shirley and Georgia to use the car and as Shirley said they “went moseying around Littleton” where they saw Bob Shelton and his friend Jim Filter on a street corner. As they say, the rest is history.

Shirley and Bob married September 7, 1947 in Littleton, Colorado, living there until 1949 when they moved to Eagle. Shirley worked for another County Judge, Mable Ethel and then after the birth of their two daughters she became the Selective Service Clerk until 1966 and secretary at the Eagle School until 1971. She left that job to work as a secretary at the First National Bank of Eagle County. In 1981 she went to work for the Eagle Telephone Company as a public relations secretary. That job enabled her to travel around the country. She especially liked San Francisco and New Orleans. When the phone company sold she returned to work at the bank. She and Bob retired in 1986.

Shirley and Bob were married for 65 years. Bob passed away in 2012. Shirley is survived by her daughter Lynda Ruggeberg and partner Paul Weber of Elizabeth, CO and daughter Lisa Burton and husband Dewain of Gypsum, CO. She is also survived by grandson Jeff Ruggeberg, wife Nikki and sons Tyler and Tanner or Aurora, CO; granddaughter Staci Burton Greenlee, husband Travis and son Lane and daughter Tylee of Mancos, CO; and granddaughter Tiffani Burton and sons Garrett and Levi of Canyon, TX. She was preceded in death by her much loved grandson Greg Burton and by her parents Eldon and Thelma Wilson, and brother Willard Wilson.

A memorial graveside service is planned for summer.