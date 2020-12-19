Obituary: Shirley Smith

Shirley Smith

January 5, 1928 – December 2, 2020

Shirley Smith died peacefully on December 2, 2020 in hospice care at Assured Assisted Living in Castle Rock, Colorado at the age of 92. She was born on January 5,1928, one of five children to Paul and Cecile Heim in Detroit Michigan

Shirley is survived by her sons Brian and wife, June; Brad and wife, Barb; and Scott and wife, Debbie. She had nine grandchildren including Ryan, Brent, Matt, Nate, Mike, Nikki, Nelson, Nolan, and Hayden as well as great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Henry, and Lucy. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob Smith and her brother Gary and sister Pat as well as deeply missed brother, Paul and sister, Jean.

Shirley and Bob started dating in high school and married in 1950 in Detroit, Michigan. Bob and Shirley loved their children and the family grew very close thru the years together. The family shared dinners often and went on wonderful vacations that continue to be fond memories. Shirley gave her heart to her children and encouraged them to follow their own dreams. She was kind, forgiving and always had a smile, as well as a plate of chocolate chip cookies and a glass of milk!!

Shirley was a wonderful hostess and excellent cook. She was known to have the most attractive table setting and often gave her arrangements to her children so that they could represent her on their tables. Shirley was a wonderful interior decorator and was able to combine function and color into amazing room settings. She had a great love for her grandchildren and would teach them to cook as gracefully as she taught them how to collect watercress for dinner or crayfish in the lake as she was passionate about helping them explore the wonders of life.

A private celebration of life is scheduled for December 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wipe Every Tear, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Filipino women escape the sex slave industry. Go to http://www.wipeeverytear.org and click on the tab for either general fund contribution or the staff support tab. Thank you! The family would like to thank all of the caregivers and medical staff that took such loving and gentle care of her. We are grateful for everyone who knew and loved our “Nana”.