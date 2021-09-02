Obituary: Stella Martinez

Stella Martinez

June 14, 1994 – August 15, 2021

Stella Martinez, died unexpectedly on August 15, 2021, at the tender age of 27.

Stella is survived by her parents, her children Jaden and Esmae, her grandmothers and lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Stella was born on June 14, 1994, to Norman Martinez and Annette Vigil. She graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 2012. She was blessed with two beautiful children Jaden and Esmae Sanchez who were the most important part of her life.

She was a devoted mother, daughter, and friend. She enjoyed life to its fullest and always gave more than she received. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who loved her.

A funeral service was held on August 25. 2021 at Romero’s Funeral Home. A benefit account has been set up for her children for future expenses at any FirstBank (970) 926-6100. Please consider contributing anything helps.