Obituary: Stella R. Cruz

Stella R. Cruz

Provided Photo

February 18, 1949 – December 15, 2021

Stella Rosalia Cruz, born February 18, 1949 in Trinidad, Colorado passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nash and Benita Cruz. Stella is survived by her only daughter Teresa Pena, son-in-law Fred Pena, grandchildren Arianna and Elias Pena, sister Emily Trujillo (Ray Sr) nephews Ray Trujillo Jr and Adam Trujillo (Jennifer), great nieces and nephew Emmalee, Logan, and Aubree Trujillo. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Stella grew up in Minturn and graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 1967. She later attended Central Business College in Denver, and began her career at Vail Resort Association after she graduated. Forty years ago she began working at Avon City Market, where she remained until her last days.

Stella was happiest when playing Bingo, going on trips to Central City, scratching lottery tickets, watching her grandchildren participate in various activities, and spending time with her family.

Services will be as follows:

Monday, December 27th, Rosary 10:00/Funeral Mass 11:00 at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Eagle, CO. Interment immediately following at Cedar Hill Memorial Cemetery, in Gypsum, CO

Please join the family at the Gypsum Gun Club,100 Gun Club Road, for Funeral Reception