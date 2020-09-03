Obituary: Stephen Brock Hovey

Stephen Brock Hovey

Stephen Brock

Hovey

October 17, 1983 – August 28, 2020

There are those souls who reflect more life, more light, more energy in years cut short than many do in a long lifetime. That was our Brock. The youngest of four beautiful sons, Stephen Brock Hovey was born October 17, 1983 and crossed over the eternal river while gathered home with his family on August 28, 2020.

Though he recently lived in California, Brock’s home was the Colorado Rockies, where he grew up and then attended the University of Colorado, Leeds School of Business. That upbringing marked his vibrant sports life and made him a superb skier, snowboarder and hockey player and surfer. In every sport he pursued he excelled. He was also a fearless entrepreneur; his first business was artfully designing and selling the very first Colorado flag hats before following other dreams and starting new ventures. He recently developed a successful landscaping company and loved his interaction with clients and helping develop their designs. He gave several summers to working with youth, teaching surfing and skiing, two of his favorite past times.

Brock was full of love and joy, fun and mischief. People everywhere were drawn by his exuberant spirit and charmed by his signature grin and unmistakable husky voice. Whether with children or adults, family or friends, he was larger than life; all in, all heart. He could show up anywhere and immediately be surrounded by friends, old or new. Sightings of Brock at music festivals throughout the US were common events. He could bend or break a rule when the occasion called for it, which was fairly often. Fearless and calculated, sending it off cliffs or dropping into big waves was all Brock. But that same skill and heart is what equipped him for the heroic rescue of his brother following a serious skiing accident in the French Alps.

In the complexities that make up every human life, Brock also had his struggles. But his expansive soul embraced a deep faith in God that, not surprisingly, was creative and powerful. He knew his Source of love and strength, even when his own strength faltered.

If our lives are like rivers, Brock’s was the whitewater rapids, cascading into a waterfall, reflecting rainbows of joy and light.

Life without him seems impossible. This precious son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend will be deeply missed. He is survived by his parents, Scott and Michele Hovey of Edwards, CO, his three brothers Jason (and wife Gena) of Annapolis, MD, Matthew of Grand Junction, CO, and Mikey (and wife Gretchen) of Edwards, CO. He leaves behind four nieces, two nephews, and numerous aunts and uncles and cousins who adored him.

There is a land where the river runs deep, where tears are dried and death is no more. In that world, the leaves of the trees are for the healing of the nations. That is a world in which our Brock will be right at home.

There is a mountain-top memorial service planned for Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM for family and friends. Masks and social distancing will be required. To join us please visit http://www.brockhovey.com for more information.