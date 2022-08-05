Obituary: Stephen Friedman

July 10, 1941 – July 31, 2022

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Stephen Friedman, loving husband of Dawn Friedman, father of Heather Mitchell and Stephanie Friedman, grandfather of Quinn and Reeve Mitchell, passed away at the age of 81.

Steve was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1941 to Max and Julia Friedman where he grew up with his brother Robert Friedman and became a lifelong avid Brooklyn (then Los Angeles) Dodgers fan. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1957 where Steve graduated high school and proceeded to obtain his Undergraduate degree in Political Science and Law Degree from University of California Los Angeles. Steve remained a tried and true Bruin fan throughout his life.

Following law school Steve launched an amazing career that led to a life full of international travel and living experience for him and his family. Steve worked in the General Counsel office at Carte Blanche and American Express before transitioning into Corporate Management at American Express leading business operations for the Travel Related Services Division in Mexico, Japan and The Asia Pacific Region before retiring in the United States in 1996 where he and Dawn enjoyed a fulfilling second act in Beaver Creek.

In retirement, Steve served on numerous Boards and held elected positions including the Beaver Creek Metro Board, Eagle River Water Board, Vail Valley Foundation Board and the Vilar Board. Steve also leveraged his retirement to enjoy time with his family, including international travel to the few destinations not reached throughout his professional travel life. He was also able to establish strong individual relationships with each member of his family, especially his granddaughters.

Steve was charming, he was respectful, he valued all perspectives (but he liked to challenge the point of view of others to stimulate a good debate), he was a true gentleman. And most importantly he was respected, admired and he was loved by so many in addition to the family members already listed.

A celebration of life with be planned to honor Steve at a later date.