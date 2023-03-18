Obituary: Stephen McDonald

Stephen McDonald

Provided Photo

October 13, 1948 – January 23, 2023

Stephen McDonald passed away at the age of 74 on January 23, 2023 after a brave 2 year battle with cancer. “Mac” was born in Denver, Colorado on October 13, 1948, the son of George and Geraldine McDonald. In 1955 he moved to Omaha, Nebraska and then to Arlington Heights, IL where he graduated high school in 1966. As a kid, he earned his Eagle Scout badge and enjoyed collecting coins. He graduated from the University of Missouri in 1971 where he earned a Bachelors degree in business and was a proud member of the SAE fraternity. After college he made his way to Aspen where in 1977, he founded Thurston Kitchen and Bath. Thurston’s thrived and showrooms would expand into multiple Colorado mountains towns and the Denver area. Mac was widely recognized as one of the leading figures in the Colorado kitchen and bath industry throughout his long, distinguished career. His influence extended well beyond Colorado. Numerous manufacturers and many industry trade organizations asked him to serve on advisory committees regarding kitchen and bath trends and product innovations. In this way, he had a massive impact on the industry nationally. Throughout his life, Mac enjoyed skiing, hiking, traveling and sharing great stories. He loved the outdoors, reading, wearing clogs, the ballet, pack trips, long talks with friends, his kids and all things Aspen. He had a huge appreciation for his employees at work as well as the close relationships he built within the kitchen industry. He is survived by his brother Greg, sister Diane, three children Beshka, Chase and Heath, grandchildren Ellis and George and his beloved dog, June. A private celebration of life will be held in Denver and Aspen in the coming months.