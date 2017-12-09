Obituary: Stephen S. Powles, 1951 to 2017

Stephen S. Powles, 66, of Eagle since 2004, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Eagle. He was born on Sept. 23, 1951 in Oak Park, Illinois, to Merritt P. Powles Jr. and Bernadine (Denger) Powles. On June 1, 1974, he married Jeri (Wild) Powles in Wheaton, Illinois.

Stephen graduated from Wheaton Central High School in Wheaton, Illinois, and attended Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, receiving his degree in political science in 1973. He was an independent business owner, an amateur paleontologist and a fisherman. He enjoyed sailing and loved rock 'n' roll music and the Chicago Cubs.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Jeri Powles, of Eagle; daughter Stacey (Powles) Worley and husband Shawn, of Eagle; son Matthew Powles, of Eagle; grandson Mason Worley; sister Cynthia Berger and husband Alex, of Clayton, Missouri, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Ryder Worley.

A celebration of life service will be planned for the first of next year and will be announced later. Contributions may be made to Valley View Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1970, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602, http://www.vvh.org/foundation, or to the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, 5225 Frontage Road E., Vail, CO 81657, bettyfordalpinegardens.org.

Kent Funeral Home of Gypsum is assisting the family with arrangements.