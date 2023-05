December 19, 1950 – May 5, 2023

The Memorial for Steven Sigurd Bobson will be held Friday May 19th, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Double OO Ranch located at 1001 Bruce Creek in Eagle, CO. This address is located up Brush Creek out of Eagle, CO and turning up Bruce Creek at the Salt Creek/ Bruce Creek turnoff. One mile up Bruce Creek on your right hand side.