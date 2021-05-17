Obituary: Sue Lottman

Sue Lottman

December 21, 1953 – March 14, 2021

Suzanne “Sue” Marrie Lottman, age 67, died Sunday March 14th, 2021 at home with her family following a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born on December 21st, 1953 in Kankakee Illinois. She was the daughter of Charles “Chuck” and Henrietta “Joe” Bachman. Sue graduated high school in Westminster California. She retired after a career with the US Postal Service where she worked as a window clerk. She was also a self-taught bookkeeper on the side and helped many friends organize their financial life. Outside of work, she was an inspiring mother, loved her flowers, gardening, antiquing and rooster inspired kitchen items to compliment her cooking. She moved to Colorado from California with a friend after high school to pursue her newfound passion: skiing. She was a bold woman, not afraid to venture out into the world on her own. Her friends and family remember her as an exemplary mother, extremely kind, compassionate, and she inspired those who got to know her. She was preceded in death by her mother Joe Bachman. She is survived by her father Chuck, two sons, Justin and Kyle (Rachel), and her four brothers, Roger, Rich, Steve and Rob. A memorial service will be held June 13th, 1pm at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle.