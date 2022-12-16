Obituary: Susan Hawkins

Susan Hawkins

Provided Photo

February 16, 1942 – December 10, 2022

On December 10, 2022, Susan Hawkins died peacefully surrounded by family at the hospital in Naples, Florida. Born in England and raised in Canada, she was a graduate of Beck Collegiate High School and the University of Toronto where she was one of the Canadian pioneers in Dental Hygiene. She was married to Dr. Richard Hawkins her high school sweetheart for 57 beautiful years.

Susan is survived by her husband Richard; daughters, Danielle (David) and Andrea (Brian); son, James and five grandchildren: Brandon, Zachary, Jackson, Keegan, and Jordan.

Susan will be remembered for being a devoted mother, grandmother and wife to Hawk. Everyone who knew her loved her charm, her inclusive nature and her dedication to true friendship. She often said, “Hawk, for two little kids from the streets of London, Ontario we had a chance to see the world.” The family will always have fond, happy memories of Susan.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association at heart.org would be appreciated.