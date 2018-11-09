Obituary: Susan Somerville

The world lost one of its precious, most gentle souls on Sunday, Nov. 4, with the sudden passing of Susan Somerville, 57, in a mountain biking accident in Moab, Utah. Susan was a longtime resident of the Vail Valley, a ski school instructor and then supervisor and an accomplished horsewoman who gave private riding instruction and who selflessly attended countless horse shows all over the country with her students.

Susan would like you to know that her work here is done. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, surrounded by all types of animals and reading to her heart's content. We want to let her know that she did a great job and wish her a safe journey. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her athleticism, her love for life, family and friends, students, colleagues and clients, many of whom, over time, also became friends and extended family. She worked very hard all her life. She made a difference in the lives of many.

While outwardly quiet, Susan was strong and exuded kindness and found great joy in making the people around her happy. She maintained a positive attitude through any challenges placed before her, creating an aura of contentment that put everyone at ease. Susan's life is both an illustration of deep faith, personal integrity, compassion and the desire to do the right thing.

The impact she leaves spanned across her passion for skiing horseback riding and mountain biking and will not fade with her passing. Rather, those who were fortunate enough to share time with Susan will pay forward her example and positively impact generations to come.

Loved ones that cleared the path for Susan are the love of her life, fiance Tom Duncan, her stepmother Peggy Somerville, her brother Harrison (Tripp) Somerville and wife Janet, her sister Kimberly Somerville Bryant and husband Al B, her sister, Kirsten Butler and husband Rick, her brother, Webb Dryfoos and wife Emily, her nephews Harrison (TJ) Somerville, Cody Thompson and Alex Thompson, her nieces Rebecca Somerville,Madison Bryant, Ripley Bryant, Tabitha Dryfoos and Gwyneth Dryfoos, her fuzzy "kids" Barely, Farley and Solo. Susan is preceded in death by her parents Harrison (Buddy) Somerville Jr., Gay Dryfoos and stepfather William Dryfoos.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Susan's life on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at The Vail Church, 39209 U.S. Highway 6 in Avon. A reception will immediately follow at Bob's Place, 100 West Beaver Creek Blvd. in Avon.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Susan's passion for animals and helping others, please make donations to the Eagle County Animal Shelter, 970 328-3647, or Vail Valley Salvation Army Food Bank, 970 748-0704.