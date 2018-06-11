Obituary: Susana C. Miranda, 1944-2018

Susana Miranda passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home in Minturn on April 21, 2018.

She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from Angelo State University and her Master of Education from Adams State University. She was an elementary school teacher for Eagle County Schools for 32 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Narciso and Lionor Miranda; her brothers (Ret.) Lt. Col. Narciso Miranda and Alberto Miranda. She is survived by her sisters Eloisa Miranda and Elvira Spence.

The celebration of life planned for Sunday, June 10, has been postponed due to illness in the family.