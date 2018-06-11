Obituary: Susana C. Miranda, 1944-2018
June 11, 2018
Susana Miranda passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home in Minturn on April 21, 2018.
She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from Angelo State University and her Master of Education from Adams State University. She was an elementary school teacher for Eagle County Schools for 32 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Narciso and Lionor Miranda; her brothers (Ret.) Lt. Col. Narciso Miranda and Alberto Miranda. She is survived by her sisters Eloisa Miranda and Elvira Spence.
The celebration of life planned for Sunday, June 10, has been postponed due to illness in the family.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Sheriff seeking three men speeding from the area of latest Vail Valley wildland fire, as the fire started
- Wildland fire touched off near Wolcott gun range, blaze engulfed 150 acres in a few hours in windy, dry conditions
- Alleged murderer pleads not guilty; October trial set for Jacob White, Catherine Kelley’s alleged killer
- Avon woman stabbed five times, suspect spotted with blood on his hands, pool of blood outside his door, police say