Obituary: Suzanne Brown

September 21, 1938 – December 21, 2021

Suzanne (Hoskins) Brown, 83, died Tuesday December 21st 2021 from the inexorable neurological effects of Alzheimer’s disease. Joe, her husband of 60 years and their two sons Andrew and Peter were with her during the terminal stages of her disease and were present when she died peacefully.

Suzanne was a graduate of Agnes Scott College, Decatur Georgia and was awarded her Master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Texas El Paso. She subsequently was employed by several guidance agencies in El Paso, particularly those assisting disabled individuals, and completed her career as a guidance counselor for the disabled at El Paso Community College.

She lived full time in Vail from 1995 until 2001. Though totally blind she was an avid downhill skier, deciding to move to Vail after experiencing Bwana and Simba, coming to know every mogul and mogul to be on those runs. On light use days her guide, husband Joe, could say “It’s all clear, do what you want,” using just three commands, “left,” “right,” and “oh @#$%.” But through her involvement with Ski for Light, an international blind and disabled Nordic skiing association, her passion found her in the tracks on the golf course, eventually accomplishing the twice around 10 K in under 1 hour.

While living in Vail she was an active member of Minturn Presbyterian Church, noted for her “to die for brunches” that welcomed new members. These brunches soon became an integral part of the large project that moved Minturn Church to next to the 5th Green of the Avon Golf Course and is now named the Eagle River Presbyterian Church. Suzanne is the mother of permanent Vail resident “downtown” Peter Brown

A dear friend summed up her life thus: “She had such a challenging but adventurous life filling all of us with her laughter, love, wit, and many talents.” Challenging because she had a degenerative eye disease causing her to be nearly blind at age 30 and totally blind by age 40.

Not only was she an accomplished downhill and Nordic skier, she served as a strong “stoker” to Joe’s captaining their tandem bike on numerous “Ride the Rockies” rallies, riding across Iowa 7 times as part of the annual “RAGBRAI” rally, and on multiple excursions in Europe, to include the arduous Geneva to Nice route. She also “conquered” several famously difficult “Tour de France” climbs, including Mt. Ventoux” on her 62nd birthday. Lance Armstrong’s time admittedly a little faster than hers.

Her smile from the heart will be missed by all. Any memorial gifts honoring Suzanne can be sent to Ski for Light, 1455 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55408