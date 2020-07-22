Obituary: Suzanne Simpson McClure
Suzanne Simpson McClure May 7, 1959 – June 29, 2020 Longtime resident of Vail, Colorado and Goodland, Kansas, Suzanne Simpson McClure, 61, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado. Suzanne was born on May 7, 1959, in Tulia, Texas to John N. and Helen Rose (McCasland) Simpson, Jr. She was the younger of two children. Suzanne grew up and attended school in Tulia and graduated from Tulia High School in 1977. She then went on to further her education at Texas Tech University and earned a degree in Business Administration and Management from Austin Community College. On June 30, 1991, Suzanne married Michael Scott McClure in Vail, Colorado. To this union, one son, Michael Scott McClure II, was born. During their years in Vail, Suzanne and Mike owned and operated two successful fine art galleries. In February 2014, Suzanne and Mike moved to Goodland to reconnect with family and help his father with McClure Plumbing & Heating, Inc. At this time, Suzanne began her career with the City of Goodland as Director of the Chamber of Commerce, and Sherman County as Economic Development Director. Suzanne helped establish the City of Goodland Welcome Center. Through hard work and visionary leadership, Suzanne helped launch numerous civic projects. She truly enjoyed her job, her co-workers, and promoting the City of Goodland and Sherman County. Serving the community and volunteering were very important to Suzanne. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Goodland, the local P.E.O. chapter, Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and the Seven Sisters. Suzanne served on the Goodland Arts Council, the Topside Manor board, the board of the Goodland Convention and Tourism Bureau, and was a member of the Goodland Ambassadors and the Goodland Rotary. Suzanne had a lifelong love and appreciation of the fine arts and enjoyed collecting special art pieces. She also loved music and played the French horn in her school band and the piano and organ throughout her life. Suzanne liked to travel, but one of her favorite destinations was nearby Lake McConaughy in Nebraska, where she spent many weekends relaxing. Most of all, Suzanne enjoyed spending time with treasured family and friends. Suzanne has been described as a bright star with an infectious laugh, a sweet ray of sunshine who would brighten the day with a smile and kind word, a generous, beautiful soul who loved intensely and made everything more fun. She affected many lives and will be missed by all who knew her. Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Helen Simpson, an infant son, Garrett Michael, and her father-in-law, J.B. McClure III. Suzanne is survived by her husband, Mike, of the home in Goodland, one son, Scott McClure, of Vail, Colorado, her sister, Camille (Ken) Redding, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and her mother-in-law, Judith McClure, of Goodland. She also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, at the Goodland United Methodist Church, and a visitation will be July 31 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Koons-Russell Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions be designated to the Goodland United Methodist Church and may be left at the services or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735. Online condolences for the family may be left at http://www.koonsfuneralhome.com.
