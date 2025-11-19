Obituary: Sybill Navas

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Sybill Navas

Provided Photo

March 23, 1953 – October 31, 2025

Sybill Margaret Reese Navas

March 23, 1953 – October 31, 2025

An invitation to celebrate Sybill: We invite friends and family to join us on Saturday, December 6 at 1:00 pm for an outdoor service in the Vail Memorial Park to celebrate Sybill and the impact she had on the Vail Valley.

Sybill was born March 23, 1953 in Salzburg, Austria to William Reese of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Ilse Schuster of Salzburg, Austria. William Reese was an American Soldier at the time. Ilse was a dancer with the Salzburg Ballet.

The Reese family moved to Boulder Colorado, where Sybill’s brother, Eric Reese, was born in 1954. After a few years, Ilse and William divorced and Sybill’s mother moved to Colorado Springs with the children. Ilse established a ballet school in Colorado Springs, and Sybill studied ballet through her school years. Ilse married Ben Gahart, an accomplished pianist.

Young Sybill and Eric spent their summers in Tulsa with their grandmother Reese, and her cousins Gloria and Virgil Reese.

Sybill was an excellent student, and received a scholarship to the preparatory Colorado Springs school. Subsequently, she gained a degree in economics from the University of Colorado in 1971.

Sybill married fellow student Jorge Navas shortly after graduation from the University of Colorado. They opened a store in Vail named Indian Paint Brush, which closed it’s doors this year after 50 years in business.

Sybill also worked as an instructor at the Vail Dance academy, where she taught thousands of students the beauty of ballet and choreographed the Valley’s Nutcracker performances for many years. Sybill and Jorge welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Alexandra Navas, on February 20, 1990. Sybill and Jorge amicably divorced in 1998.

Sybill was a significant contributor to the community and was elected to the town council. She furthered her contribution as council member by becoming active in the North West Colorado Council of Governments. With the NWCCOG, she became very interested in water resources, and developed a good understanding of Colorado Water Law, and Water Quality protection issues. Her interests were championed by Dr. Tom Steinberg who recommended her to the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission, at which she served from 2002 to 2008.

Sybill further pursued her service to the Town of Vail as Coordinator for Special Events from 2007 to 2016. In that role, she helped turn Vail into a world-class year-round destination, with summer surpassing winter as the busiest season thanks to the events she supported, including the original Teva Mountain Game (now GoPro).

In 2002, Sybill met Keith Kepler, who was retiring from a career as a supervisory water resources engineer with the Colorado Division of Water Resources. They became a couple, and after a few years together in Vail they moved to Eagle, CO.

Ultimately, Sybill’s illness required full time care for the past two and a half years. Sybill is survived by her daughter, Alexandra (Axie), granddaughter Xiomara, son in law John Clary Davies, and her partner for the past 23 years, Keith Kepler. Also surviving is her brother, Eric Reese, and his children Andy, Victoria, and Christian, and wife Madalina.

We pray for progress in finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.