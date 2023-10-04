Obituary: Tania Huber Landauer

Tania Huber Landauer

Provided Photo

October 31, 1958 – September 24, 2023

It is with great sadness and a broken heart that we announce the passing of TANIA HUBER LANDAUER (1958 – 2023). Her 11+ year battle with breast cancer came to an end surrounded by her family as she slipped away in peace on a beautiful Sunday evening. Born in NYC she graduated from Concorde Academy (’77), Harvard University (’81) and her Master’s degree from Naropa University (’13).

She moved to Eagle County in 1987, managed The Hole In The Wall in Avon for several years before taking on administrative work at Battle Mountain High School. She taught skiing at Beaver Creek, loved the back country, was a wicked tennis player, paddle tennis player and later pickleball. She loved her mountains, loved her rivers, animals and nature. The back country was home. Her years playing for the Vail Breakaways developed lifelong friendships that became part of our family. She was an active member of the Eagle River Watershed Council board and helped in any way she could to protect our rivers.

She married Dudley Irwin, in 2008. They lived a lifetime of adventures, travel, family and love. She touched so many lives in so many different places. She was a quiet warrior.

She is survived by her husband, Dudley Irwin, son Travis Landauer, daughter Kori (Landauer) Fain, step daughters Jocelyn (Irwin) Lyons and Katharine Irwin.

Please join us for a celebration of Tania’s incredible life on her 65th birthday Tuesday October 31st in the Singletree Community Center from 1pm – 4pm. Costumes are optional but happiness, smiles and great memories are a must!