Obituary: Terry Dean Kausch

Terry Dean Kausch

Provided Photo

December 29, 1966 – May 21, 2022

Terry Dean Kausch, a long-time resident of Eagle County, CO passed away peacefully on May 21, 2022, in Denver, Colorado, surrounded by his loved ones. Terry was born on December 29, 1966.

Terry was a 1985 graduate of Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He excelled in athletics and sailing. With his love of adventure calling, he moved to Colorado in 1998. Terry was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.

His passion for cars led him to open the doors of Valley Automotive & Tire in 2001. Through his vast knowledge and charisma, he served many customers and employees over the years with respect and loyalty. He made friends everywhere he went and will be dearly missed by all.

Terry is survived by his parents, Paul & Maureen Kausch; daughter Shannon Kausch; sisters Vickie Hickey [husband Jim] & Michele Smith (husband Craig]; stepdaughters Sara and Alyson Calhoun, many nieces, nephews, and extended family.