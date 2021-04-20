Obituary: Thelma Mozell Childs Mayne Bair

Thelma Mozell

Childs Mayne Bair

April 13, 2021

Thelma Bair 99 of Gypsum, Colorado, passed away peacefully April 13, 2021 in Grand Junction, Colorado at the Aspen Ridge Care Center.

Thelma Mozell Childs was born to Moses Childs and Cassie Fulmer Childs on March 30,1922 in Springville, Utah. She grew up and attended schools in Springville.

Thelma married George Virl Mayne March 30, 1937 in American Fork, Utah. They moved back and forth between Utah and Colorado the first few years of their marriage. Finally moving to Colorado permanently in 1942 settling first on Cottonwood Creek. They then moved to New Castle in 1944, to the Maloney place on the Colorado River in 1947, then to Gypsum in 1949. For a good many years summers were spent on Coffee Pot tending the sheep and winters were spent in Gypsum for “Her” boys to attend school.

Thelma was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many positions but was best remembered as a long-time youth Sunday School Teacher.

She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City, Utah photographing Church Historical documents for 44 months later in her life and loved every minute of it.

She enjoyed growing vegetables and working in her flower beds. Before and after working all day at her regular job. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting and quilting, in her later years she had to make pot holders for everyone.

She worked at the Colorado Hotel in Glenwood Springs for a while then as a telephone operator for Mountain Bell Telephone Company, and as a Bookkeeper for the First National Bank all in Glenwood Springs.

Virl and Thelma were divorced in 1965. Thelma then married Golden Bair in 1969.

She is survived by sons, Bob (Joy Pettit) Mayne, Jerry (Alveda Bertroch) Mayne, Dick (Luanne Larsen) Mayne, and daughter-in-law Janet Gates Mayne. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and 30 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Golden Bair, sons Kenneth Mayne and Karl Mayne, brothers Gene Roundy, Lonnie Roundy, Acil Roundy, Edmund Roundy, Leedale Harmer, and sisters Myrle Fowler and Ada Taylor.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday April 24, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 934 Valley Road, Gypsum, Colorado. Viewing will be at 9:00 AM. Saturday with a memorial service at 10:00 AM.

Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery immediately following services.