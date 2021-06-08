Obituary: Thelma Rubinstein

Thelma

Rubinstein

August 11, 1924 – April 13, 2021

Thelma died at age 961/2 at her home surrounded by her family. She approached her end realistically and was grateful for her life which she described as “wonderful”.

Thelma was born to two immigrant parents who fled from persecution in Latvia and Poland. She studied journalism becoming editor in chief of her Brooklyn College newspaper. She worked for papers in Georgia and later the Newark Star Ledger.

At age 24 she met her future husband Herbert, a WWII vet, at a local gas station (the source of many humorous tall tales) and married after a 3 month courtship. As Long Island was booming, Herb developed his dental supply business and they started their family. Thelma enrolled in a master’s program in Education studying at night. She taught English at East Meadow High School- a job she dearly loved and which fit her gregarious and dramatic personality. Literature was her passion and her conversation would always include something she was currently reading, not to mention the spontaneous recitation of a favorite poem.

The incredibly social Herb and Thelma were involved in bridge clubs, camping, skiing, travel, golf, tennis, and swimming. They began to explore western areas to ski and were drawn to Vail. In 1997 they moved to Singletree and described these years as fabulous. They were very active with Veterans, Vail Club 50, B’nai Vail, Sonnenalp Golf, and Great Books and Charolais Ladies book clubs. They loved their new friends and especially wonderful neighbors.

Thelma and Herb were dubbed “role models” for everyone who knew them. They skied into their mid-80’s and remained social and physically active into their 90’s. They were both “characters”- hilarious, fun-loving, warm, and generous.

With the backdrop of WWII and the loss of relatives during the Holocaust, Thelma knew that life could have tragic moments so lived to “let the good times roll” – to savor and appreciate everything that life had to offer. A loving mother Thelma will be remembered dearly by her children Andrea (Norman) and Jan (Jane), grandchildren Sam, Sarah (Brendan), Derek (Rachel), Tess, and Aaron. She was thrilled about the arrival of her two great grandchildren Mason and Fiona. The family wishes to thank her caring neighbors and her caretakers Susanna, Maria, Betzabe, Aide, Carmen, and Christianna. A memorial service will occur this summer.

Contributions in her memory would be appreciated to B’nai Vail or Eagle County Veteran Emergency Fund, P.O. 1580, Vail, CO 81658.