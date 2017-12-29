Obituary: Theodore Anthony Imbach

It is with deep sorrow to announce the passing of Theodore Anthony Imbach on Dec. 12, 2017. He passed peacefully at his Towson, Maryland, home with his beloved wife, Georgianna Imbach, his daughter Susan Imbach, his sons Christopher Imbach and Teddy Imbach Jr. and step-daughter Molly Person by his side.

Vail held a special place in Ted's heart. He was a long-time property owner beginning at the Lodge at Lionshead and then moving to The Reserve on the Eagle River. He spent years fishing and skiing, loved dinners at Montauk and could not help but strike a conversation with everyone he met.

Ted was active in the Vail 50 Club and enjoyed dancing like it was 1950. He entertained us with stories of growing up in his immigrant family from Ireland, serving our country and oh, the fishing stories. He was an inspiration, instigator and guiding force in our lives; we will miss him greatly.