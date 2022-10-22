Obituary: Theodore Springer

Theodore Springer

March 8, 1929 – October 11, 2022

Theodore G. (Ted) Springer, passed away at the age of 93 in Edina, Minnesota of natural causes on October 11, 2022. Ted was born March 8, 1929, in Minneapolis, loved his wife and kids, (plus Jeff’s spouse Leah) and granddaughters and great grandsons.

He worked in advertising, mostly at the BBDO ad agency (about 30 years). He then joined good friend Bob Englund to give collateral (non-advertising materials) a good name. “Ted does the words. Bob does the art stuff.”

Ted then taught skiing in the Vail Colorado Ski School. In his business life, he tried always to be a team player…and felt that humor was important in business and life itself.

He’s survived by beloved wife Nancy, and beloved Offspringers: daughter Barb Beck, sons Tim and Jeff, and Jeff’s wife Leah plus granddaughters Sarah and Emily and Sarah’s kids (great grandsons) Henry and Teddy. He loved them all to pieces.

Ted enjoyed his stint in the Army, serving in the Army Security Agency in Germany at the time of the Korean war, and playing on the Battalion basketball team. He loved sports, both participating and watching on TV, but he was pretty bad at tennis (and Monopoly).

Please give any memorials to inner city kids’ organizations—any group which helps even the playing field for disadvantaged kids and their families. Tutoring little kids was something Ted was really proud of.

This obituary was approved by Ted Springer.

Ted’s service will be held at Good Samaritan United Methodist Church in Edina on October 31st. Family members invite people to arrive from 10:30 on. The service will be held at 11:00 with lunch afterwards.