Obituary: Timothy J. Goff, 56

Timothy J. Goff, 56, of Venice, Florida, passed away suddenly, Friday, Aug. 24, as the result of heart complications. Tim was born in Flint, Michigan, to Clare Goff and the late Joyce (Medler) Goff. His early years were spent in Michigan and then Ohio, eventually graduating from Oneida High School in New York. Tim attended Cortland University, New York, and James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, as well as San Diego State University.

After moving to Colorado, he operated Nick's Bar and Restaurant in Vail and Nick's Two in Boulder for a number of years. After becoming involved in real estate in Colorado, Tim moved to Dubai for three years, where he worked for Sky Dive Dubai in a variety of capacities.

Tim relocated to Florida in 2014, where he founded Blue Seas Investments and owned Friendly Home Buyers, both based in Venice. Tim was a member of the Collective Genius Mastermind Group based in Tampa. He was a good athlete and a health food and fitness buff. He enjoyed golfing and basketball in local leagues. Tim attended Mile High Church in Sarasota, Florida.

He was predeceased by his mother, Joyce Goff, in 2016; a niece, Catie Goddard, in 2013; a nephew, Paul Coulter, in 2001; as well as his grandparents, Hugh and Dorothy Medler and Harlow and Bertha Goff.

Tim is survived by his father, Clare Goff, of Owosso, Michigan; three siblings, Ted Goff of Alma, Michigan, Ginny (Greg) Goddard, of Portland, Oregon, and Susan (John) Coulter, of Central Square; his nieces and nephews, Chris Goddard, John Coulter, Jessica Frederickson, Jordan Goff and Sara Mauro; and by several great nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made to the Joyce Goff Scholarship Fund, c/o First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 M-52, Owosso, MI 48867, or to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

A Remembrance Gathering hosted by his friends will be held Saturday, Oct. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Vendetta's in Vail. Graveside services will be in October in Hillside Cemetery, Central Square. For more info, photos or to sign the guest book, please visit http://www.kruegerfh.com or http://www.facebook.com/kruegerfuneralhome.