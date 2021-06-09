Obituary: Tobias Joseph Herrera

In Memoriam

Tobias Joseph Herrera

May 10, 1992 – June 3, 2021

Tobias Joseph Herrera, 29, was born in Vail, Colorado on May 10, 1992. Toby ended his own life on June 3, 2021. He was loving and charismatic with those he cared most about. He strived to make his family proud as he was promoted to chef at a restaurant in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Toby was quirky, funny and the most compassionate soul that one would have the pleasure to meet. He brought a special energy to any conversation and was always able to put your mind at ease of any worries. He would give you the clothes on his back if he saw that you needed it. Toby enjoyed riding his bike around the city, cooking, welding and glass blowing.

Toby is loved more than anyone could know. He left this world too soon and will be missed. While Toby sometimes talked about his trouble with depression, he rarely opened up about his hardship or asked for help. Despite his confident outward appearance, Toby suffered from a long battle with darkness and succumed to it after years of fighting so hard. He was a fighter and never gave up on making his family and friends happy.

Toby is survived by his mother, Lori Guerrero, father, Flavio Guerrero, sister, Patricia Herrera (Matthew Minder), sister, Danielle Herrera, grandmother, Melinda Baker, grandfather, Jim Baker, aunt, Mary Esquibel (Charlie Esquibel), cousins, Layla and Johnny Esquibel, aunt, Michelle Baker (Eddie Velasquez), cousin, Jerome Velasquez.