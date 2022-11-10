Obituary: Todd Daniel Johnson

Todd Daniel Johnson

Provided Photo

March 24, 1991 – October 31, 2022

Todd was born March 24, 1991, in Riverside, CA and moved to Lemont, IL as an infant. He attended Lemont schools until 8th grade when he moved to Barrington Hills, IL. Todd graduated from Barrington High School in 2009 and headed west to Colorado State University, the only college he wanted to attend. Todd studied hospitality there and then moved to the Vail Valley in early 2015, where he’d been visiting since he was a young child and a place he loved so much. Todd worked in a variety of hotels including Antlers, Highline, Christie Lodge and most recently as Front Desk Agent at The Sebastian.

Todd’s passions included snowboarding, wakeboarding, fly-fishing, mountain biking, skateboarding, disc golf and photography, but his main love was for his “Black Dog” (Kaylen) who has found a new and loving home with Todd’s father. Todd was also a long-time fan of the Chicago Blackhawks and the Cubs. In the past few years he discovered a love for cooking and especially enjoyed making chili, salsa, jam and beef jerky, which he often shared with others. Todd is remembered by his sense of humor, his kindness, and his big infectious smile. A green wristband he wore for years before having it tattooed on his wrist read, “always carry a smile” and Todd sure did.

Todd is survived by his mother, Kelley Smith (James Smith) of Eagle-Vail, his father, David Johnson (Michelle Johnson) of Mesa, AZ, his brother, Matthew Johnson of Coeur d’ Alene, ID, his (step) sisters, Heather Smith (Galen Garretson) of Reno, NV, and Hallie Smith of Barrington, IL, and (step) brother Brad Smith of Chicago, IL, as well as numerous cousins.

Todd struggled for many years with alcohol and in the end the abuse caused his body irreparable harm which led to his passing on October 31, 2022. His favorite saying was, “Be Good To People” and he was so very good to others, just not to himself. Our only consolation is that although so painful for all of those he left, Todd is now free from his pain. So many suffer from this disease (as well as other addictions) and having access to help with mental health issues is so important. Although Todd chose not to utilize such available assistance, we ask that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations be made in his name to Eagle Valley Behavioral Health (https://donate.vailhealthfoundation.org/ToddDJohnson ) This special link has been set up to make donating simple and is specifically earmarked for alcohol and substance abuse.

There will be a Celebration of Todd’s Life on December 10, 2022, at the Eagle-Vail Pavilion in the late afternoon/evening where friends and family may gather and share stories and memories of Todd. If you are planning to attend, please RSVP by email to Todd’s mom at kelleyjeansmith@gmail.com and then more details will be provided.