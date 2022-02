Tom Kelly

Provided Photo

April 26, 1963 – January 10, 2022

Long time Colorado resident, Tom Kelly, passed away on Jan.10th in Huntington Beach, California He moved to Colorado where he married his wife, Wendy, and they raised their two children, Cameron and Erika. He worked for 30+ years at Ruggs Benedict in Avon. A memorial is planned for late April. For updates on the memorial and to see the full obituary, go to

memorials.saddlebackchapel.com/tom-

kelly/4853898/