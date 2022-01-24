Obituary: Tommy C. Casias

August 28, 1963 – January 15, 2022

Tommy of Leadville CO passed away Jan. 15. Casias was raised in Minturn and later moved to Leadville in 1992. Casias had a passion for working on cars , fishing and most importantly his children. Casias is survived by his mother Gloria and father Denicio, sister Davalyn, love of his life Helen, 6 children, 2 step-children and 13 grandchildren.

A Rosary and Mass will take place at St. Mary Catholic Parish in Eagle at 10:30 am on Jan. 27 followed by a burial at Cedar Hills Cemetery in Gypsum.