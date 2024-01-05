Obituary: Tony Petruccione

Tony Petruccione

Provided Photo

December 17, 1953 – December 13, 2023

Tony Petruccione, 69, passed peacefully recently at his home in Edwards surrounded by his family after a battle with lung cancer.

Tony grew up in Trenton, NJ and graduated in 1977 with a degree in Geology from CU Boulder. After living in Albuquerque, NM for a year and working on assignments around the country as a geologist, he decided to give life in the Vail Valley a try to pursue his passion of skiing the bumps during the day and working as a waiter at night to pay the bills.

While he soon became a bit more serious about life, he never looked back and pursued a successful career in Real Estate for over 40-years. After working for several brokerages over the years, he started his own brokerage, Villages Real Estate, in Beaver Creek.

Tony was always up for a spur of the moment adventure, and while a few turned into mis-adventures, in time, those incidents were fondly remembered by all involved. He had a knack for rallying everyone to rise to meet the challenge at hand. He loved to ski, hike, ride his bike and travel.

He was introduced to his wife, Karyl, by a mutual friend and after their marriage in 1992, they built a house in Edwards that turned out to be home for 27-years where they raised their daughter, Erin, and enjoyed the good times and rode out the challenging times.

Tony loved being a Dad and family was always priority one. One of his happiest days was when Erin was married and welcoming his new son-in-law, Nick, to the family. To Tony, everyone was family, and everyone got to experience the compassion, generosity, and love he gave his wife and daughter. As one friend recently observed, it took about a second to fall in love with Tony.

Tony is survived by his wife, Karyl, of Edwards, daughter Erin, and his son-in-law, Nick Jahahn, of Aurora, CO, and sister Mary Petruccione of San Diego, CA, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom, and his parents, Tony and Margaret Petruccione.

A celebration of life will be announced in the future.

His family suggests donations his memory to Vail Health Foundation; PO Box 1529; Vail CO 81658 Online donations may be made at https://donate.vailhealthfoundation.org/give/211174/#!/donation/checkout. Please specify your donation in memory of Tony.