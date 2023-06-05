Obituary: Tony Valencia

Tony Valencia

Provided Photo

May 11, 1936 – May 29, 2023

CSM (Ret.) Tony Valencia age 87 of Jonesboro passed way on May 29, 2023. Mr. Valencia was retired from the U.S. Army as a Command Sergeant Major with 30 years of service and then also retired as a real estate broker. He was a member of St. Philip Benizi Catholic church, a member of Jonesboro VFW, American Legion Post 258 and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He loved to cook, bake and travel the world. He was also a beekeeper and a member of the Bee Club. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Clara A. Valencia and sister: Bernadita Valencia. He is survived by his children: Glenn A. Valencia and wife The Honorable Kathy Brown Valencia of Peachtree City, Vicki Marie McIntyre of Hampton and Doreen Ann Valencia of Stockbridge; brother: Eli Valencia of United Kingdom; grandchildren: Justin McIntyre, Brandi McIntyre, Victoria Valencia, Christina Valencia; great grandchild: Georgia Claire McIntyre. A funeral mass was held at 11 AM, Monday, June 5, 2023 at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Jonesboro. The burial will be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, June 12, 2023 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The American Legion Post 258, 1480 American Legion Way, Jonesboro, GA 30236 in memory of CSM (Ret.) Tony Valencia.