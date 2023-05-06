Obituary: Tracy Dilley

Tracy Dilley

October 19, 1964 – April 13, 2023

Tracy Robert Dilley of Gypsum, Co., passed away unexpectedly, April 13, 2023, at the age of 58. Tracy is survived by his three children Ashley (Nick Good) Dilley of Parma Michigan, Amelia (Erik Messina) Sturt-Dilley of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Christopher (Parker Franscella) Sturt-Dilley of Denver, Colorado. Mother Fern Dilley and sister Kelly (Sam Laibe) Puente. Special friend Debbie Ewing. Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Ronald Dilley ??October 19th, 1964, Tracy was born in Lansing, MI., where he enjoyed returning to visit his best friend, Dennis Haugsby, for their fishing trips. Tracy moved to Colorado in 2000, where he met and enjoyed the camaraderie of friend, Chad Eaton, of Gypsum, CO. He was a well-respected Carpenter Foreman at Hassalden Construction Co. His easy-going personality, witty sense of humor, bright smile, and contagious laugh will be missed by all who knew him. ??Burial and gathering yet to be determined