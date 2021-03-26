Obituary: Troy Zopf

Troy Zopf

September 18, 1961 – March 7, 2021

The Valley lost an extraordinary friend, father, husband and outdoorsman with the sudden and unexpected death of Troy E. Zopf on March 7, 2021. His energy, compassion, smile, and bigger-than-life personality will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.

Troy’s family moved to the Denver area when Troy was two and then to Vail, where Troy attended and graduated from BMHS followed by a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology from CU Boulder. Troy was a natural athlete in every endeavor. He was also an avid outdoorsman. Later in life he became a serious biker, completing numerous centuries and other long-distance road biking events like the Triple Bypass.

Of his many interests, Troy was most passionate about skiing, and his power and speed on skis was truly amazing. Troy spent many years as a medical professional and patroller on Vail Mountain and a race coach at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail. Troy later pursued a very successful career in sales. On a ski trip to Jackson Hole Troy met the love of his life, Domini, and they have been inseparable ever since, sharing all the activities, and raising two fine young men, Keenan and Hayden, who have followed in their father’s footsteps as outstanding athletes and gentlemen.

Troy’s energy was infectious, and his family was the center of his universe. They traveled extensively and did everything together. He is survived by his parents Del Zopf and Sandi Knutson, his step mother Julie, his siblings Teri, Traci, Tandi and Todd, his wife Domini, and his sons Keenan, a recent graduate from UCLA, and Hayden, presently a junior at Boston University. And of course Thoren, the family’s great Great Pyrenees and their Ragdoll cat, Skyros.

A celebration of Troy’s life is planned for a location in Vail, TBD, but due to COVID it will be delayed until summer. Details will follow on the Caring Bridge site that has been set up in Troy’s name, which is open to all. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Protect Our Winters.