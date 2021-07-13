Obituary: Valarie Peterson

Valarie Peterson

May 14, 2021

Valarie Peterson, 68, died in her home on May 14, 2021 in Eagle, Colorado. She lived many years in the Vail valley from long before it was built into what we see today. She was curious, passionate, and persistent — had a smile and laugh that could light up the room. Val was an overall resilient woman who loved her kids, the church, her dogs and horses. She continued riding horses up until last summer and nothing else gave her quite as much joy as being on a ride. Valarie was a carpenter and a ranch foreman and asked to be remembered as hard working and strong. She is survived by her two children, Seth and Teresa, and three siblings, Tim, Martin, and Brenda. The family is asking for fond memories and photos to be shared via email. To contact the family or if you would like to be informed on plans for her service please email rememberingvalp@gmail.com . Rest in peace, mom. We will remember you at your best.