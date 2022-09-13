Obituary: Versiellen Driver

Versiellen Driver

Versiellen Eberle Driver was born on September 23, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Virginia and Paul Eberle. She was the second oldest of six girls and spent much time caring for her younger sisters. She spent part of her childhood in St Petersburg, Florida and eventually ended up in Las Vegas, Nevada where she met and married Del Driver, the father of her children. They were later divorced.

The heartbreaking news of her passing came on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, when she died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Florida, a place she spent much of her time over the past years while still keeping her home in Gypsum, close to her daughter Johanna Jensen and son-in-law, DJ. Her beautiful condo was on Merritt Island where she could see the water and watch the many rocket launches. Though her health was not perfect for her 83 years it was quite a shock to lose her since she was such a force of nature.

Versiellen had a very diverse life, as most artists do. During her lifetime, she was a lifeguard, taught swim lessons and was a competitive diver. She was a thespian at Las Vegas High School and had her own radio show as a teenager. Versiellen had three independent, strong children, the real loves of her life along with her grandchildren and great grandson. She taught by example the art of hard work, love and tenacity.

When her oldest child was 15 Versiellen became a single mom but she made sure she could work around the schedules of her children, even if that meant going back into the Las Vegas Sun newspaper after they were asleep. “Versiellen” started off with one page for women and turned it into an incredible multi page family section.

After a move with her son David from Las Vegas to Texas for work, she and all three of her children eventually moved to Florida for the opportunity to run J. Lee Cuddy Custom Rod and Parts. They all worked together to get the company out of the red and made it thrive so much so that the owner moved Versiellen to New York to work at the parent company. When that job ended she returned to Florida.

Versiellen was a substitute teacher off and on throughout her life. She taught everything from art to special needs and everything in between. She also worked as a property manager both in Las Vegas and Florida and yes, she was also one of those dreaded top used car salesmen while in Florida. Of note, she flipped over 100 houses in her life, before that was even a thing. She excelled at everything she set her mind to.

When her son David called to ask her to help keep his wife, Kari Ann, at home for hospice in the early 1990’s she moved back to Las Vegas where they were living. When Kari Ann passed away, she and David became Team Jordyn, caring for David’s daughter and Versiellen’s granddaughter, who was born with HIV. It started a long commitment to the care of Jordyn until she passed away in January of 2020.

Versiellen loved to fish, camp and play cards which she passed down to all her children. She was also an accomplished horseback rider with some barrel racing experience. When David moved to Colorado to work for DJensen Electric, Inc., Jordyn and Versiellen came with the deal.

Anyone that has ever been to one of Versiellen’s homes knows she was a true artist. She was surrounded by her own original paintings and many keepsakes. Boxes, laundry detergent bottles, etc. were always painted. No unartistic, ugly stuff allowed.

The last year was so special for her because she got to spend time babysitting her great grandson Liam. She loved watching him work out new games with her guidance. The whole family was together to celebrate Liam’s first birthday this past April in Florida. It was a highlight for them all. The family believed in birthday months and those celebrations were always good ones.

The tales could go on and on about Versiellen and the life she led with commitment to family and friends but there is not enough time or room for all the memories and stories. Daughter Johanna will particularly miss the daily phone calls and the discussions about everything from personal to business and world issues. Versiellen always had something to say and it was worth listening to her. She is survived by her daughter Johanna and son in law DJ Jensen of Gypsum, daughter Michelle and son in law Steve Slocum, grandson Steven Slocum, granddaughter Jessica and her husband Raul and great grandson Liam Fregozo, all of Florida. She was preceded in death by her son David and granddaughter Jordyn. She will be deeply missed by a host of friends.

The memorial service for Versiellen E Driver will be Saturday, September 24th at 11:00am at the United Methodist Church of Eagle Valley in Eagle, where she was a member for over 20 years. A luncheon will be served immediately following at the church. The family requests no black attire but instead asks everyone to wear bright colors, scarves, hats, little purses and of course, jewelry in honoring this colorful woman. Please come and share your memories. All are welcome.