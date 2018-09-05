Obituary: Vieva J. DeGraw, Dec. 1, 1943, to Sept. 2, 2018

Vieva J. DeGraw, formerly of Gypsum, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 2, after a courageous battle with cancer; she was 74 years old.

Vieva was born Dec. 1, 1943, to James and Jaunita (Bertroch) Caywood in Glenwood Springs. She was raised in the Eagle River Valley. Vieva married Claude DeGraw on Sept. 15, 1962. She leaves behind her husband of 56 years and children, Cindy (Rocky) Jarocki, of Trinadad; Lisa Hyde, of Monroe, North Carolina; Terry (Wayne) Fischer, of Eagle; Pete (Diana) Degraw, of Delta; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Vieva is also survived by two sisters, Betty Lou Payne, of Canyon City; Rozell Bobson, of Eagle; one brother, Joe Caywood, of Idaho, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Vieva is predeceased by her parents, James and Jaunita Caywoood, and two brothers, Jimmy and Billy.

There will be a memorial, to celebrate her life, Saturday, Sept. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Eagle. In lieu of flowers, Vieva had asked that donations be made to St. Jude's in her memory, giftfunds.stjudes.org/vievadegraw.