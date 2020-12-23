Obituary: Viola Jaramillo

Viola Jaramillo

February 19, 1938 – December 15, 2020

It is with heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and sister Viola Jaramillo on December 15, 2020. Viola was born on February 19,1938 to Vicente and Teresita Valencia. She was raised in Red Cliff, Colorado along with her siblings, Vincente Jr., Marcella, Rudy, Eva, Leroy, Edna and Marguerite. She resided in Gypsum. She was employed as a greeter at Costco for several years. She thoroughly enjoyed her job and met many wonderful people and established relationships with many. She eventually retired on January 30, 2018. Her retirement years were spent spoiling her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her happiness came from cooking, shopping, sharing her life stories and wisdom. She loved singing, playing bingo and gambling. She could have bought her own private island with her winnings.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Maxine), Rhonda (Mark), Reggie(Beth), Josie (Philbert), Matthew (Alice), Alvi and Boni(Jenni). She is also survived by her beloved sisters Marcella, Eva and Marguerite(Steve). She has 18 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren and three step grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. She had a special relationship with each and every one of them. They all adored her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, her infant twin brother, one sister and her beloved grandson AJ and great granddaughter Naelynn Viola.

Services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eagle, Colorado on December 23, 2020

Due to Covid protocol, the family regrets that services will be immediate family only.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time when permitted. We would be honored for her many friends to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be directed to Valley View Hospital Critical Care Unit in our mother’s name.

The family would like to thank her many friends for their support, prayers, love, and compassion during this difficult time.

Dance in the daisy fields with AJ momma. We will love you today, tomorrow and forever.