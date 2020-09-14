Obituary: Virginia Lynch

Virginia Lynch

March 30, 1926 – August 21, 2020

Virginia (Lee) Lynch, 94, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 in Eagle, CO. Born in New York City, Virginia spent her first 25 years living in Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens. Virginia was the oldest of three children, born to Anna and Thomas Lee. After graduating from high school, she attended secretarial classes and worked across the street from Grand Central Station. Virginia’s beautiful blue eyes and captivating smile charmed her future husband, John Lynch. Shortly after marrying, John and “Ginny” left the big city for suburban life on Long Island. Virginia blossomed in this next chapter, raising three children, remaining active in the church and developing a passion for gardening. Her profession for over 30 years was as a medical bookkeeper for a practice in Plainview, NY. After retirement, Virginia enjoyed life in Leisure Village, Ridge, NY, continuing her active lifestyle with church, gardening, hobbies, Red Hatters and family.

In 2005, Virginia was ready for a change of scenery and moved to Angel Fire, NM to be with her daughter and family. Gardening, prayer groups, hosting events such as her annual New Year’s Day brunch, filled her days while in New Mexico. The family moved to Colorado in August 2010 and Virginia quickly immersed herself into the local senior community. She was especially thrilled the senior center was located at Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, where she would see her grandson and his friends. She was always first to sign up for outings and made many good friends. Virginia touched many lives through her involvement with seniors and prayer groups throughout the valley.

Virginia will always be remembered for her profound Catholic faith, love of family and friends, genuine kindness and compassion, keen independence, excitement of all holidays & gatherings, a flare for fashion and a zest for life that knew no bounds.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Lee and Anna Lee; her brother Thomas Lee, and her sister, Dolores Farley. She is survived by her son Rob Lynch of Austin, TX; daughter Sue Cuzzo and husband Charley of Middle Island, NY; and daughter Kathy Derwin and husband Brett of Edwards, CO. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Brogan, Killian and Tristan Lynch; Katy and Eric Cuzzo; Colbey Derwin, and two great grandchildren, Emilia and Evangeline Cuzzo.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Virginia’s memory to 4 Eagle Senior Care, Trinity Church, 90 Lariat Loop, Edwards, CO 81632, 970-390-0731 or Angel Fire Garden Club at PO Box 503, Angel Fire, NM 87710, 575-224-1460.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation, Eagle, CO for the care they provided our dear mother and grandmother while she lived there.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday September 18th, 11 am at Beaver Creek Chapel, 33 Elk Track Rd, Beaver Creek, CO. Limited parking available at the chapel with complimentary parking at Ford Hall garage. A Rosary service will be held at 10 am, same location, for those who would like to join. An open house luncheon will immediately follow the mass at Singletree Community Center, 1010 Berry Creek Rd, Edwards, CO. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and face coverings required at all events.