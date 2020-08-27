Obituary: Wanda Carter

Wanda Carter

Provided Photo

Wanda Carter

November 1, 1931 – August 17, 2020

Wanda Juanita Carter was called to heaven on August 17, 2020 at age 88. Wanda was born to Ute and Nina Terry on November 1, 1931 in Lake Creek Colorado. Wanda married the love of her life Russell Carter on September 7, 1948, moved to Squaw Creek and had 6 children Danny, Linda, Charlotte, Davey, Ricky and Terry. Wanda is preceded in death by her Husband Russell , 4 of her children Linda, Davey, Ricky and Terry. She is survived by her son Danny, her daughter Charlotte, 19 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, sisters Bonnie Ward, Betty Carter, Patricia Stevens and numerous family and friends. We will be celebrating her life September 12, 2020 at 2 pm at 117 Carterville Road Edwards.Reception to follow.