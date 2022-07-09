Obituary: Warren French Sr

Warren French Sr

January 26, 1959 – June 30, 2022

Warren John French Sr., age 63 of Gypsum CO, born January 26th, 1959, died on June 30th, 2022.

Warren French was a man of many talents with strong conviction, steady moral compass, and huge heart. He will be sorely missed by those in the corporeal world. Those that knew him cannot help feeling a sense of sadness.

He was born in Arlington Massachusetts. He moved to the Eagle Valley in 2001 and met Tawni L Levra in 2007 at the Brush Creek Saloon in Eagle. They married in 2014.

He worked throughout Eagle Valley including Eagle County Schools, Sheriff’s Department Detention Center, Wolcott Yacht Club, and Brush Creek Saloon.

He was active with the Lions Club and volunteered at functions throughout the year. He loved all things Boston including the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins.

He is survived by his wife Tawni L Levra French, his son Warren J French Jr. of MA; daughter Leighane Richards (Ernie) of NH; Justin French of MA; stepson Shaun M Levra (Erin) of WA; stepson Pete Levra IV (Haelan); granddaughter McKenzie Richards of NH; grandson Ernest Richards of MA; granddaughter Sophia Levra of WA; siblings Shirley A Berry (Dan) of MA; David W French (Sharon) of FL; Karen French Cleary (Jimmy) of MA, Kevin J French (Trish) of CO; Bryan A French (Jean) of MA; Jeffery C French (Didi) of MA; Kathy French Stringer (Tom) of PA; Sheila French Aubin (Ron) of NH; and Denise M French of MA. He is also survived by 33 nieces and nephews, 31 great nieces and nephews, 7 great great nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother June F French and father Warren R French from MA, and his brothers Robert A French and Paul F French of MA.

There will be huge void for those he left behind, especially his family. He lived a full and rich life. We have complete faith that his soul will become part of something bigger and brighter!

A celebration of life will be held Saturday July 16th from 1pm-4pm at Eagle CO Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, located at 426 Fairgrounds Rd. Eagle CO.

There will also be a Mass at St. Mary Catholic Parish on Friday July 15th at 10AM. St Mary Parish is located is 215 Capitol Street, Eagle, CO. All are welcome to join us for this special Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association, or to the Eagle Lions Club at P.O. Box 731, Eagle, CO, 81631.

Rest in Peace Warren!