Obituary: Whitney Hanlon Lowrey

Whitney Hanlon Lowrey

Provided Photo

February 14, 1970 – April 14, 2023

Whitney Hanlon Lowrey (February 14, 1970- April 14, 2023) Whitney passed away in her home in Laramie, Wyoming. Whitney was an avid skier and part time resident of Vail, where she first learned to ski as a child and returned for many winters with her own children. A talented artist and compassionate human being, Whitney was a 1988 graduate of The Pennington School and earned her BA from the University of Denver. Whitney brought her passion for art and her compassion for others to the Vietnam Friendship Village in Hanoi, where she spent 4 summers as a volunteer with the art therapy program, helping Vietnamese children and young adults presumed to be victims of Agent Orange. In an effort to enable women to connect with one another in friendship and lead less lonely lives, Whitney was a co-founder and President of the Nell friendship app for women which launched in June 2022. Whitney is survived by her loving children, Crosby and Walker James Gaeta, her father, James Lowrey, sisters Jessica Lowrey and Tracy Lenehan, and 4 nieces. Whitney was preceded in death by her loving mother, Marianne Lowrey. Donations may be made in Whitney’s name to the Vietnam Friendship Village, Project USA PO Box 599 Arcata, CA 95518-0599