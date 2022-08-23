Obituary: William (Bill) Hargleroad

William (Bill) Hargleroad

Provided Photo

April 21, 1949 – July 21, 2022

William (Bill) L. Hargleroad of Sweetwater Creek, C0 and Cherokee Village, Arkansas passed on July 21st of a late diagnosed heart condition. He died with dignity and his usual calm with his wife Alicia and brother John by his side.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and James Hargleroad, half-brothers Norman Lantry and wife Anita, James Hargleroad and Stan Hargleroad. He survived by his wife, Alicia Holder and brother John Hargleroad (Jenny), numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Bill attended Washington University and Brinkers School of Surveying. He graduated from Brinkers and became a Registered Professional Land Surveyor.

Many will remember him as a camp counselor and river guide from the local Anderson Camps. He was a surveyor for J&K Surveyor and Starbucks Engineers and Surveying.

Bill was a fixture at the Eagle County Airport since the Rocky Mountain Airways through American Airlines for 30 years. He and his little partner, Zar, were well known throughout EGE and AA for the operations and going through the terminal in matching vests and SIDA badges.

He will be remembered for his humor, steadfastness, kindness, and environmental awareness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 348 Sweetwater Road on August 28th starting at 2:00.