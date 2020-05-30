Obituary: William Burton Hellegas

William Burton Hellegas

Provided Photo

November 15, 1935 ~ May 25, 2020

William Burton Hellegas, 84, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. He had been a Naples resident for the last 26 years. He was born November 15, 1935 in Montclair, NJ, the son of Carl Eugene and Florence Delta (nee Finnimore) Hellegas.earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Michigan State University where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.remarkable career took him and his wife Jean, to seven states and Australia. He began his career with 5 years at Beechnut – Lifesavers before accepting a position with Mars Incorporated. He concluded his 33 years at Mars Incorporated as President of M&M/Mars in Hackettstown, NJ. He and his wife then retired to Naples, FL in 1994.his life William enjoyed keeping active and being involved. He was an avid skier late into his 70’s and continued to visit Vail multiple times per year where he and Jean have had a home for the last 30 years. His other passions were family, travel, fishing, rebuilding MGs, gardening, carpentry, golfing and attending live theater. He was a member of 3 MG Car Clubs, Naples Botanical Garden, Patron Society of the Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek, First United Methodist Church in Naples, FL, and Covenant Presbyterian Chapel in Vail, CO.successful as he was, William will be remembered mostly for his wisdom, integrity, generosity, humility and love of family.Hellegas is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shelvey Jean (nee Johnson) Hellegas; his three beloved children, Susan Hellegas (Andrew) Voss of Tuscon, AZ, Brad Carl (Teena) Hellegas of Sydney, Australia and Tamlynn Rae (Paul) Einarsson of Las Vegas, NV; and six cherished grandchildren, Amy Voss, Rachel and Preston Einarsson, and Henry, Jack and William Hellegas.private family service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. A graveside service will take place in MI.lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Grace Place For Children and Families, Inc. (graceplacenaples.org) or Ronald McDonald Care Mobile of Collier County, (rmhcswfl.org).condolences may be offered at FullerNaples.com