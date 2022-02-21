Obituary: William Current

William Current

Provided Photo

May 26, 1938 – February 12, 2022

Dr. William (Bill) Carl Current, of Eagle, CO, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Vail Health, in Vail, Colorado. Bill had been battling metastatic prostate cancer for the past year.

Bill was born on May 26, 1938, in Celina, OH, the son of Lucene and Catherine Current.

Bill grew up in Muncie, IN, and graduated from Muncie Central High School. He attended Ball State University, and then graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry, in 1963. Upon graduation, Bill served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy in Pensacola, FL. During his time in Pensacola, Bill married his college sweetheart, Nancy Niemann Current. After they were married they returned to Muncie in 1965, where he started his dental practice of 35 years, and they raised their three children, Susan, Amy, and Michael.

Muncie was home to Bill for over 60 years. It was the place he grew up, returned after college, made his career, and wanted to raise his family. In his years in Muncie, Bill built many meaningful professional, family and community relationships.

Upon Bill’s retirement in 2000, Bill and Nancy retired to their beloved mountain home in Vail, CO. They enjoyed 22 years in the Vail Valley, creating many wonderful memories with family and friends.

In his retirement, Bill was a faithful member of the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration in Vail, CO. He enjoyed being a starter/ranger at both Vail Golf Club and Eagle Ranch Golf Club, where he was known by the golfers as “The Sheriff.” He also enjoyed working at Vail Resorts, since 2000, serving as a greeter at the Lionshead Pass Office, where he was known as “Cowboy Bill,” because of the cowboy hat he always wore.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Current, as well as his children, Susan Current Ringoen (John), Amy Current Mongenas (Eddie), and Michael Current (Julie); his sister, Barbara Irving, and brothers Sam and Don Current, of Muncie, IN, and sister Jane Zavistoski, Sturbridge, MA. He was loved, as “Pappy,” by his 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held for Bill on Saturday, March 12, 2PM, at the Vail Interfaith Chapel, 19 Vail Rd, Vail, CO. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration in Vail, or Vail Health-Vail Health Foundation.