Obituary: William Doyle

William Doyle

July 28, 1928 – December 13, 2021

William Thomas Doyle passed away peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the View Point Residences in Colorado Springs, CO. Bill was born on July 28, 1928 in Akron, Ohio. He served in the US Navy on the USS Tumult (AM 127) from 1948-1950. Bill and his wife of 71 years, Pat moved their family to Colorado Springs in 1964. After working as a mason for many years, Bill founded his own company Doyle Masonry, and continued building until they moved to Avon in 1975.

Bill became very active in the Town of Avon government and was elected as part of the first council board for the Town of Avon on August 8, 1978. He was re-elected on May 6, 1980 and resigned from the board on January 1,1982. Bill remained active in the Town of Avon as a member of the Design Review Board and Water Board for several years after. Bill and his 5 grown sons were actively involved in building homes, condominiums, townhomes and warehouses in Avon, along with the first duplex in Wildridge.

Bill and Pat left Avon in the early 90’s; they moved back to Colorado Springs and rebuilt their lives as retired Grandparents. When not working Bill enjoyed skiing and hunting with his children. He also enjoyed fishing in Naples, Florida, where he and Pat spent the better part of their retirement years; they also traveled back to Colorado to spend time with their family during the warmer months.

William is survived by his loving wife Patricia, and their children: Daniel (Kate) of Avon, David (Dianne), Douglas (Rose), Darek (Deb), and William Jr.(all of Colorado Spring) and Debra (Steve) of Loveland, CO. His 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, his sisters, Rosie and Bea and his brother Pat.

There will be a memorial service at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO on Thursday December 23, 2021 at 2:00 in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fisher House Foundation, Inc 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852

Online condolences can be sent to Deb Deese LVLND04@gmail.com and cards can be sent to c/o Deb Deese, 8706 Apple Valley Lane, Loveland CO. 80538