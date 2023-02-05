Obituary: William H. Squires

William H. Squires

July 8, 1944 – January 22, 2023

William H. Squires, known as Bill Harry to longtime locals and childhood friends, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 in his childhood home in Red Cliff, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Haymond Stewart Squires and Beth Irma (Gilmer) Squires. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Mary (Branch) Squires, son Kevin Squires, grandkids Alec, Adam, and Shelby, son Stewart (Jaymee) Squires, and grandkids Jessie and Colter. He is also survived by his sister Sara (Jerry) Davis, and niece Jill.

Bill was born in Gilman, Colorado in 1944, and lived his whole life in Red Cliff, graduating from Red Cliff High School, and then enlisting in the Army in 1967, where he served honorably in Vietnam until 1969. After returning home, he worked at the Gilman New Jersey Zinc mine, where he worked as an electrician and President of the Union. He also worked for the Vail Fire Department, Climax Mine, and then he worked as the maintenance manager at Creekside at Beaver Creek for 31 years, until his retirement. Bill loved old cars, long drives in the mountains, and spending time with his grandchildren. He often spent afternoons or evenings driving over Shrine Pass or up Homestake Road looking for wildlife or just enjoying the scenery.

Bill battled kidney failure for many years, and he and his family would like you to consider becoming a kidney or organ donor in his honor. A celebration of life will be held in Bill’s honor in early summer in Red Cliff. An announcement will be posted online and in the Daily once the date is set.