Obituary: William Hinkle

William Hinkle

February 9, 2021

On Tuesday, February 9, William (Bill) Hinkle loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 77. Bill fought a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and passed peacefully at home in Eagle with family by his side.

Bill was born in 1943 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to parents Adrian Hinkle and Jeannette (Sparks) Hinkle. He was raised on Neville Island a community of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with many cousins and extended family. Attending Neville High Bill excelled at football and was recruited to play at William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa. It was at William Penn that Bill met his love, Corrine (Zimmerman) Hinkle, by the milk machine at the school cafeteria.

Bill went on to become a respected teacher and coach in Grinnell and Dike, Iowa. As a 6th grade teacher and coaching nearly every high school sport, he impacted many students’ and athletes’ young lives. From football, basketball, track, softball and cross country he enjoyed athletics and the teamwork. His athletes admired him and even presented him with a trophy with the inscription “I’ll Run my Buns off for Hinkle!”.

Bill and wife Corrine put down roots and made Dike, Iowa their home. Relatives from back East came to know why Bill would stay in the Midwest after they heard how he fell in love with both wife Corrine and the rural Iowa landscape. It was in Dike that Bill raised 3 children and found joy in parenting and later a doting grandparent to 4 grandchildren.

After a 20 year career in education Bill changed gears and served as a Rural Route Carrier with the Postal Service in Dike, IA. Bill did more than just deliver the mail he delivered packages to the door for those who needed, took time for a patient conversation and gave dog treats to his furry friends along the way.

Bill’s passions in life were religion and family. It was his faith that carried him through tough times and gave comfort in his final days. He also enjoyed traveling and being active. Bill enjoyed exploring the Colorado Rockies with family, fishing in Ontario, Canada with buddies, and exploring the beaches along the east coast. It was a sense of adventure and zest for life that kept Bill planning that next road trip. Cycling also became a passion for Bill and he enjoyed riding RAGBRAI for years with friends and family. He loved the challenging of climbing hills and sniffing out the best pie along the route.

Bill was a lifetime Mason, joining the Honor Lodge No. 646 in Dike, Iowa in 1967 he served the Lodge as Worshipful Master, Secretary and Tyler. He was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner with the El Kahir Shrine Temple in Iowa.

Bill will be remembered for his smile, laugh, kindness and encouragement for others. His curious and playful spirit was infectious. It is through our fond memories of Bill, our friend, family, husband, father, grandfather and mentor, that we will be comforted in his absence.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife, Corrine, his three children, Nathan, Nadine and Jordan, and grandchildren, Ashton, Jaxson, Ava and Reese.

A Celebration of Life memorial service to be held on Zoom and details to be announced in the coming weeks. Memorial donations to make a difference in the world of Parkinson’s Disease can be made at: https://www.pedalingforparkinsons.org/donate

Cards may be sent to the Hinkle family at PO Box 6646, Eagle, CO 81631.