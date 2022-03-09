Obituary: William J Post

William J Post

Provided Photo

March 31, 1948 – March 1, 2022

William J. Post passed away in his home in Eagle-Vail, CO on 03/01/2022 at age 73. Born in Gunnison, Colorado, Bill was the second and last child of William R. and Juanita D. Post.

His family moved from Gunnison to the Denver-area in 1958 and he remained a lifelong Coloradan. He received his BS in engineering physics from CU Boulder in 1970 and his JD from the University of Colorado Law School in 1976. He practiced law in Denver after graduating from law school, before relocating his family to the Vail Valley in the late 1970s.

Bill was a partner in the law firm Otto, Porterfield & Post in Eagle-Vail in the 80’s and 90’s and was a prominent real estate attorney in the Vail Valley until his retirement in 2002. William J. Post Blvd, which connects I-70 and U.S. Highway 6, is named in honor of him and his contribution to the Vail Valley. Bill raised his three children in Eagle-Vail and lived in the home the family built on the Eagle-Vail Golf Course until his passing.

Bill, also known as “Billy” to his close friends, was a unique combination of intelligence, humor, quick wit, athletic prowess, independence, cynicism, and occasional recklessness. In addition to his academic and professional accomplishments, he will be remembered for his snowboarding championship racing, volleyball playing (where he was a regular participant in the King of the Mountain volleyball tournament), motorcycle riding, windsurfing, tennis playing, and his love of cycling. Bill, without fail, rode his bike daily (rain, snow, or shine). Those who knew him well, will always remember him as a faithful, honorable, and loving friend.

Bill is survived by his sister, Vicki Ehlers; his three children: William Ryan Post (Ruby), Kelly Brewster (Aaron), and Wesley Post (Jenny); his three grandsons: Jaxson Post, William Joaquin Post, Willem Rafael Post; and many friends. They will all miss him dearly.

“Screw it, Let’s Ride.” – Harley Davidson.