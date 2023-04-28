Obituary: William Jay Rice

William Jay Rice

Provided Photo

May 25, 1983 – April 24, 2023

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of William Jay Rice (39). He passed away in his home in Denver Colorado on April 24, 2023. William will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends that loved him dearly.

William Rice was proceeded in Death by His Grandma Tana Ingelhart, Grandfather Jay Ingelhart and Mother Vauna Ingelhart.

William Rice survived by Father Daniel Rice of Edward’s, Brother Zachary Rice (Sara Rice) and his nephews whom he adored Gunner and Archer Rice of Gypsum.

There will be a Celebration of life held May 25th in Grand Junction Co. at 12pm at his beloved Grandma Evetts home.